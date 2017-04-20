× Stormy evening ahead, a few severe storms possible

Temperatures are heating up out ahead of a cold front, reaching into the lower 80s! As the front moves in rain and thunderstorm coverage will increase during the afternoon and early evening hours.

We are under a slight risk of severe storms. Damaging winds and large hail are the main concerns with any severe storms.

The evening commute is looking stormy. The line moves into eastern Indiana around 8pm. Quieter and cooler conditions return during the overnight hours.

Friday is looking significantly cooler with highs only near 60. The cooling trend continues Saturday as afternoon temperatures only reach the mid 50s. Temperatures heat back to 80 as rain chances increase into the middle of next week.