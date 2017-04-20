Thieves steal man’s car for southwest side gun store robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Dennis Matthews was driving to work through Perry Township at 4:30 a.m. when something bumped his car.

“I was on Southport , I turned on Harding, I went up a little ways. It was a very dark area. I heard something hit my car and I turned, and I saw a coat jacket go by. So I went on up to the stop sign, and I thought no I can’t do this I better go back and make sure they’re ok. I had just backed up and I had a gun shoved at my face. He told me to get out of the car.”

Matthews was confronted by three armed men who wanted his red Chevrolet Impala to break into a gun store.

“I started to look at the one guy, he said, ‘If you do, you die. You’re dead. It’s over,’” recalled Matthews. “The other kid, the one with the gun, said ‘Man, he’s making me do this…blah blah blah.’ They got in and off they went.”

It wasn’t long before Matthews’ car, accompanied by another stolen vehicle, smashed through the side of Bradis Guns in the 6900 block of Kentucky Avenue.

The thieves were thwarted in their attempt to enter the store and steal guns.

The owner said he has surveillance video he is willing to turn over to IMPD.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reports that 55 federal firearms licensees listed 551 stolen guns in 2016, placing Indiana in the middle of the pack when compared to its neighbors for gun store break-ins.

Last December, thieves attempted a similar smash and grab at Elmore’s Firearms in Greenwood and emerged with three broken rifles.

Two months earlier, a stolen car was crashed through the wall at the Indy Trading Post on S. Madison Ave. as 19 guns were taken.

Two suspects were later arrested.

The Bradis burglars failed to steal any guns and garnered only pity for their efforts.

“He asked me would I pray for him,” said Matthews. “I said, ’Yeah I’ll pray for you.’ He said, ‘Well, have a nice day.’”