× BlueIndy offers free annual memberships for Butler students and staff

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Butler University students and staff can get free annual memberships for the BlueIndy service.

The memberships come in two types: one that includes the free membership with different tiers of pre-paid drive time and another without pre-paid drive time.

To sign up for the service, customers need to enter the promo code “GODAWGS.” Drivers must have a valid Butler University ID.

Typically, BlueIndy offers weekly, monthly and annual subscriptions for fees ranging between $9.99 and $19.99. Members also pay additional money based on how long they use the car; those rates vary based on the length of the subscription.

The all-electric car fleet is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There are no parking fees because BlueIndy cars already have stations with pre-determined parking spots.

For more information about BlueIndy’s Butler program, visit the company’s website.