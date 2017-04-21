× Capriotti’s offering free subs for a year to celebrate first Indiana location

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – You can start your Saturday off with free subs for a year, thanks to Capriotti’s.

They opened their first Indiana location on Mar. 22 in Castleton. To celebrate the grand opening, they are offering free 9-inch subs for a year to the first 100 people in line on Saturday, April 22.

The sub they are offering is their signature “Bobbie”, which is a turkey sub, with cranberry sauce, stuffing and a hint of mayo.

Capriotti’s will issue a certificate good for one free “Bobbie” per week for a year.

They are located next to the Castleton Square Mall on the corner of E. 82 St. and Allisonville Rd.

You can beginning lining up at 10 a.m.