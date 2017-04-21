Cooler temperatures and continued rain chances this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! The storms have moved out of the area, but clouds are lingering in the area. There will be peeks of sunshine today but overall a mostly cloudy day.

Rain chances increase again overnight and remain steady Saturday, mainly along and south of I-70.

Cooler air has moved in today and will continue to settle in over the weekend. Highs today near 60 and only mid 50s on Saturday.

If you live south of I-70, be ready for a soggy day on Saturday. North of I-70 will see partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures. The rain moves out on Sunday and highs are back in the lower 60s to end the weekend.

Sunshine returns as temperatures warm back up to start off the work week. Our next system arrives midweek bringing more rain chances to the area.