Crews battle fire at north side apartment building

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews battled an apartment fire on the north side early Friday morning.

IFD was called to the 2000 block of Suffolk Lane shortly after 2 a.m. Significant flames could be seen coming from an apartment building. More than a dozen IFD crews were dispatched along with crews from the Pike Township Fire Department.

It took crews about 40 minutes to get the fire under control at Private Reserve Luxury Townhomes.

A smoke alarm awoke a man who fell asleep while a fire burned in the kitchen. The man said he heard the alarm and saw flames and smoke inside his apartment. Firefighters kept the fire mostly contained to the townhome where the fire originated.

Ten people evacuated the building, and all but three were able to return home once the fire was extinguished.

One person suffered a slight injury, IFD said. Damage was estimated at $200,000.