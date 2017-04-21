× Firefighters receive new training after rise in cars into buildings

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Several firefighters in Hancock County received new training this week to help keep victims and themselves safe in the event of a structure collapse.

Hancock County firefighters are seeing a rise in cars slamming into buildings. This can cause serious structural damage and make it risky for firefighters to come to the rescue.

The Technical Rescue Team in the county wasn’t trainer enough to safely respond so they received five days of training this week with the help of Indiana Task Force One.

“Everything from breaching and breaking to supporting collapsed structures,” said Lt. James Wolsiffer of the Sugar Creek Township Fire. “We gotta be able to safely shore a building and go in and safely rescue that person, without getting ourselves hurt or potentially hurting the victims any more than they are already are.”

The training will also come in handy this severe weather season in case a tornado or strong winds hit a neighborhood and damage homes.