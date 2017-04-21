FOX59 raises more than 48,000 meals for hungry Hoosiers during morning show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – FOX59 is teaming up with Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank to raise money for hungry Hoosiers. We opened our phone banks at 6 a.m. this morning, and at the conclusion of the morning show four hours later, we’ve collected over $16,000.

That money can be used to purchase more than 48,000 meals, which is more than halfway over our goal of 70,000.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re well on track to surpass the goal, especially when you consider the fact that our phone bank is open until 7 p.m.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to call in and open up their pocketbooks. If you haven’t gotten a chance to make a donation, call 317-493-2300 until 7 p.m.