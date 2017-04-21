Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Colts help FOX59 feed hungry Hoosiers with big donations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thanks to big donations from our friends with the Indiana Pacers and the Indianapolis Colts, we’re already halfway over reaching our goal of raising enough money for 70,000 meals.

The Indiana Pacers stopped by this morning around 8 a.m. with a big check for $1,000.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Then the Indianapolis Colts and Blue, of course, dropped off a big check for $1,500.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanks to everyone for calling in, and remember our phone bank is open until 7 p.m. You can call 317-493-2300 to make a donation.