Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Colts help FOX59 feed hungry Hoosiers with big donations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thanks to big donations from our friends with the Indiana Pacers and the Indianapolis Colts, we’re already halfway over reaching our goal of raising enough money for 70,000 meals.
The Indiana Pacers stopped by this morning around 8 a.m. with a big check for $1,000.
Then the Indianapolis Colts and Blue, of course, dropped off a big check for $1,500.
Thanks to everyone for calling in, and remember our phone bank is open until 7 p.m. You can call 317-493-2300 to make a donation.