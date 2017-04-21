Kylee’s Kitchen uses food pantry staples to make filling breakfast, dinner recipes

Fruit & Yogurt Parfaits

Ingredients

1/4 cup granola, plus 1 Tablespoon for sprinkling on top*

1/4 cup frozen blueberries, plus 1 Tablespoon for sprinkling on top*

1 cup yogurt, any flavor

1 strawberry*

Directions

Add 1/4 cup granola to bowl or mason jar. Layer 1/4 cup frozen blueberries and yogurt on top. Finish off by adding another Tablespoon of granola and frozen blueberries. Finish with a strawberry on top. Can be made up to three days in advance.

*You can substitute dry cereal for granola, and you can use any frozen or fresh fruit.

Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Ingredients

1 English muffin

1 large egg

1 Tablespoon cheese, if available

Directions

Split your English muffin with a fork and toast it by laying both sides face down on a skillet for about 1.5 minutes. Add cheese to 1 muffin half and set aside. Lay the ring of a mason jar lid onto the skillet crack an egg, and pour it into the ring. Use a fork to break the yolk so it flows into the white but it’s not completely scrambled. Cook the egg for about 2.5 minutes or until the white firms up. Remove the mason jar ring and carefully flip the egg. Cook for an additional minute and remove from skillet. Place egg on the muffin half with the cheese. Eat immediately or make ahead up to 3 days in advance.

Chicken Fried Rice

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons oil

3 green onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves

3 eggs

4 cups rice

1 pound chicken, cooked

1 can mixed vegetables

5 Tablespoons soy sauce

Directions

Prepare rice according to package instructions and cook chicken ahead of time.* Heat oil in large skillet on low and add green onions and garlic and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring intermittently. Push onion and garlic to one side of pan with spatula, and add eggs to empty side. Scramble eggs and cook until no longer runny. Stir everything back together so it’s evenly distributed throughout pan. Add rice, chicken, and mixed vegetables, and drizzle soy sauce evenly on top. Stir until everything is combined and heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve immediately or keep in airtight container in refrigerator for up to 5 days.

*If using a whole, frozen chicken let thaw before cooking and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 1.5 to 2 hours. Remove chicken meat from bones and dice into bite-size pieces.