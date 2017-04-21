× Long list of bills await approval at end of legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are entering what is expected to be the last day of their session with a hefty list of bills that still must be approved.

House Speaker Brian Bosma says he anticipates that Friday’s floor session will stretch into early Saturday.

Republican leaders reached agreement on a roads funding plan that will pump $1.2 billion more a year into infrastructure by raising fuel taxes and fees. But they still have to vote on that plan, as well as Indiana’s next two-year budget.

Other pending measures include more money for preschool programs and a bill to close a legal loophole Ricker’s convenience stores is using to sell cold beer.

A bill allowing the state to take over cash-strapped Muncie and Gary school districts is also among measures needing final approval.