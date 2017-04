× Major Davis pleads guilty to murder in death of IMPD officer Perry Renn, will get life without parole

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man charged with murder in the death of IMPD officer Perry Renn has agreed to a plea deal and will be sentenced later this month.

Major Davis Jr. pleaded guilty in the case during a hearing Friday. He’ll be sentenced to life without parole on April 27. Prosecutors had said they planned to seek the death penalty in the case.

This is a developing story.