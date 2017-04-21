Shelby County Salvation Army expanding soup kitchen to keep up with demand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. -

WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT GIVING TO HUNGRY HOOSIERS, CANNED GOODS COME TO MIND.

BUT ONE COUNTY NEEDS HELP IN A *DIFFERENT WAY.

THE NUMBER OF FOLKS ON A FIXED INCOME IS GROWING IN SHELBY COUNTY.

AND OFTEN TIMES, THEY DON’T HAVE THE MEANS TO COOK ON THEIR OWN.

THAT’S WHY THE SALVATION ARMY NEEDS A BIGGER SOUP KITCHEN.

FOX59’S AISHAH HASNIE SHOWS US HOW THEY’RE GROWING… AND HOW THEY NEED YOUR HELP.

IT’S LUNCH TIME AT THE SALVATION ARMY IN SHELBYVILLE.

AND DOZENS OF PEOPLE SHOW UP FOR A HOT BOWL OF CHILI.

IN JUST A YEAR, THE NON-PROFIT SERVES 22,000 MEALS!!!

Lt. Stephen DeLacy / Shelby County Salvation Army

1:00:21: “That’s enough to give half the county Sunday dinner all at once.”

1:04:17: “We are running out of space!”

THAT’S WHY THE NON-PROFIT RECENTLY SHUT DOWN THE SALVATION ARMY STORE… TO MAKE ROOM FOR A BIGGER SOUP KITCHEN.

IN THIS COUNTY, THE SOUP KITCHEN IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN A FOOD PANTRY.

HERE… THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE ON A FIXED INCOME IS GROWING.

THERE ARE HOMELESS FOLKS, FAMILIES LIVING IN HOTEL ROOMS, AND SENIORS WHO CAN’T COOK ON THEIR OWN.

Lt. Stephen DeLacy / Shelby County Salvation Army

“If you’re on fixed income or live in an efficiency apartment you’re lucky to have a full standing fridge let alone a stove, or a hot plate. Even lucky to have a microwave oven. So to be able to have a home cooked meal that was prepared in love, to be able to touch them with the name of Jesus, is a powerful way to provide dignity to people.”

THE NEXT STEP, IS FINDING MORE FOOD.

MIDWEST FOOD BANK GIVES THE SALVATION ARMY ABOUT 150,000 POUNDS OF FOOD EVERY YEAR… FOR FREE!

THEY’D LIKE TO GIVE MORE, AND YOU CAN HELP.

John Whitaker / Midwest Food Bank

1:11:26: “Transportation is one of the biggest pieces. When we send a semi out to pick up a truck load of product it costs us sometimes up to $900 to do that.”

THEY’RE HOPING YOU HEED THE CALL.

BECAUSE THAT BOWL OF CHILI… IS LITERALLY A LIFELINE TO THESE FOLKS.

Lt. Stephen DeLacy / Shelby County Salvation Army

1:03:42: “To be able to come to a safe place where they know they are going to find love, find safety, find hope and find a warm smile that does all the work for them to be able to them get to the next day.”

A CASH DONATION OF $30 DOLLARS WILL FEED ONE HUNGRY NEIGHBOR FOR A MONTH!

AND THAT'S WHY FOX59/CBS4 IS TEAMING UP WITH GLEANERS AND MIDWEST FOOD BANKS TODAY... TO FIGHT HUNGER IN CENTRAL INDIANA RIGHT NOW.

PLEASE CALL IN AND DONATE WHAT YOU CAN.

EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS!