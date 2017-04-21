VP Mike Pence makes reporters watch ‘Hoosiers,’ the ‘greatest sports movie ever made’

Vice President Mike Pence may have left Indiana, but it looks like Indiana hasn’t left him. Even though he’s currently traveling all over the Eastern Hemisphere, he hasn’t forgotten his roots.
A pool of reporters is traveling with Pence on Air Force Two, and apparently the vice president has taken it upon himself to choose their in-flight entertainment.
According to a few reporters on the plane, Pence’s press secretary Marc Lotter announced that Pence requested everyone watch “Hoosiers,” which he called the “greatest sports movie ever made.”
According to one reporter, the movie was the vice president’s personal DVD copy.
There was a lot of reaction on Twitter as to whether Hoosiers is actually the greatest sports movie ever made.