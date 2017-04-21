VP Mike Pence makes reporters watch ‘Hoosiers,’ the ‘greatest sports movie ever made’

Vice President Mike Pence may have left Indiana, but it looks like Indiana hasn’t left him. Even though he’s currently traveling all over the Eastern Hemisphere, he hasn’t forgotten his roots.

A pool of reporters is traveling with Pence on Air Force Two, and apparently the vice president has taken it upon himself to choose their in-flight entertainment.

According to a few reporters on the plane, Pence’s press secretary Marc Lotter announced that Pence requested everyone watch “Hoosiers,” which he called the “greatest sports movie ever made.”

According to one reporter, the movie was the vice president’s personal DVD copy.

Lol per pool VP Pence had the whole plane en route to Sydney watch Hoosiers pic.twitter.com/8sPdsdsGAK — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) April 21, 2017

Aboard Pence's AF2 to Australia tonight, watching "Hoosiers," at the request of the VP, was pretty unavoidable with the screens overhead. pic.twitter.com/i4i46uyGXE — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) April 21, 2017

AF2 flight to Australia featured showing of "Hoosiers," personally chosen by VP Mike Pence who called it "greatest sports movie ever made" — Steve Thomma (@stevethomma) April 21, 2017

There was a lot of reaction on Twitter as to whether Hoosiers is actually the greatest sports movie ever made.

Mike Pence said Hoosiers is the # 1 sports movie, heres the actual list

1. Space Jam

2. Space Jam

3. Space Jam

4. Space Jam

5. Space Jam — Michael (@Almostatimelord) April 21, 2017

in light of Pence saying Hoosiers is #1 sports movie, here's real top 5 1 Bull Durham

2 Hoop Dreams

3 Hoosiers

4 Rudy

5 Field of Dreams — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) April 21, 2017

Actually

1. Bull Durham

2. Slapshot

3. League of Their Own

4. Field of Dreams

5. North Dallas Forty https://t.co/UOi7GDEi1G — Major Garrett (@MajorCBS) April 21, 2017

I'm with @VP on this one but not because it's in Indiana but, rather, because it's one true story of sacrifice and courage in a small town. https://t.co/2iEXInxtUz — Chuck Jones (@Lemnade_Jones) April 21, 2017