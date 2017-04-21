× WATCH: Suspects attempt to rob Indy cab driver, fire shots at vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say three suspects fired shots at a cab after the driver refused to give them money.

The shooting occurred on April 15 at 12:19 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Rural Street.

The driver picked up the suspects near downtown. When he got to their location, two of the men pulled out guns and demanded money. The driver attempted to disarm one of the suspects.

The driver refused to give them any money, and the suspects broke one of the vehicle’s windows to escape. They got out of the vehicle and began to fire shots towards it.

The driver is seen getting out of the car before he runs away. He was not injured. The vehicle has a camera mounted inside, so the incident was captured on video.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.