Wind, rain and colder air to open weekend; New warm surge coming

RAIN ARRIVES

A low pressure will tack south of Indianapolis Saturday with stronger winds, colder temperatures and rain in tow. This Saturday will run as much as 30-degrees colder than last Saturday and take on more of March-like feel.

Showers will increase Friday evening and spread northeast through the night. The northern flank of the rain will likely reach just north of a Crawfordsville to Muncie line early Saturday afternoon then retreat southeast later Saturday afternoon and evening.

Hi-res computer model forecast radar 11 am Saturday

TEMPERATURE TUMBLE

Friday afternoon temperatures took a dive – down as much as 20-degrees from Thursday and running at late March l levels. The high Friday of 58° was the coolest in two weeks. To date the month of April is running 8-degrees per day above normal and the average temperature of 59.1° is the third warmest to date on record. Records date back 146 years! Currently trailing 1941 (59.9°) and #1 2010 (60.5°).

A March-like chill will be felt as the coldest air in two weeks as arrives and brace for low temperatures near 40-degrees Saturday morning.

WEEKEND TURNAROUND

Improving weather as the storm departs late Saturday night. Very chill early Sunday morning as the day opens in the upper 30s but April sunshine will go to work and warm temperatures back to the 60-degree mark in the afternoon.

WARMING AGAIN NEXT WEEK

A more active pattern will emerge again next week with a potential of two storm systems. The late week storm looks rather potent and will be monitored for severe storm potential but ahead of the storms warmer air will surge into central Indiana. High temperatures will surge again mid-week to the 80 degree mark by Tuesday and again next Friday.