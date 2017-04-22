A cool breezy Earth Day with rain showers mainly in southern Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Earth Day! It is chilly outside this morning with temperatures in the lower 40s and wind chills in the upper 30s! Keep the jacket handy today as afternoon highs only reach into the mid 50s.

A front sitting south of the state will bring showers to southern Indiana throughout the day. Most areas north of I-70 will be rain free today.

Later this afternoon as a disturbance moves east along the front a few showers could reach as far north as Indianapolis.

Overnight we dry out and skies clear towards day break Sunday.

Sunday is looking spectacular with sunny skies and temperatures returning to seasonal averages in the mid 60s. Temperatures continue to climb back to near 80º by the middle of the work week. Rain and thunderstorms return Wednesday and continue into the weekend.