× Chicago law firms cultivate new cannabis-specific practices

CHICAGO — Law firms throughout Chicago, from national firms to solo operations, are carving out cannabis practices as marijuana use gains acceptance.

The Chicago Tribune reports that firms are increasingly offering to help companies navigate the highly regulated world of medical marijuana in Illinois and elsewhere.

The stigma surrounding the federally illegal drug has barred some firms from advertising their cannabis practices.

Dina Rollman and Bryna Dahlin formed a firm in January 2016 to focus on the cannabis industry. The firm counsels companies that grow and sell marijuana as well as businesses that intersect with the industry, from vaporizer manufacturers to advertising agencies.

Rollman says they’ve seen their workload consistently expand over the first year. She says every area of law becomes more complicated when it intersects with cannabis.