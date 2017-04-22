Excise Police on patrol during Little 500 bike race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- Law enforcement is working overtime to keep people safe during this weekend's annual Little 500 bike race at Indiana University. The IU tradition draws as much attention for it history as it does the notorious partying that happens during this weekend. And Indiana Excise Police Sergeant Chris Bard knows how busy of a weekend it's going to be.

“Typically on a weekend like this we’ll see about a hundred violations a night,” said Bard.

Not surprisingly, many of the problems authorities see stem from underage consumption. It’s one of the busiest enforcement weekends of the school year for authorities.

We’ll see kids at bars trying to get in with fake ID’s, kids at liquor stores, and furnishing alcohol to minors,” said Bard.

Fox59 News went on patrol to see how Excise Police maintain order on a weekend like this. During the time on patrol, several minors were cited for underage consumption and transporting alcohol while underage.

“We want everyone to have fun, but at the same time we’re going to be out there making sure they’re doing it in a safe manner and a legal one,” said Excise Police Corporal Heather Lynch.

Throughout the weekend, excise officers, along with local agencies, will be patrolling the streets, keeping tabs on liquor stores, and running enforcement on the bar scene while using uniformed and undercover officers. They say the goal isn’t to ruin people’s weekends, but to keep everyone safe.

“Enforcement action does occur for those people who are overly intoxicated and may be a danger to themselves or others,” said Lynch.

Anyone who receives a citation from police this weekend related to an alcohol violation is required to appear in court this Sunday morning in Monroe County. Last year, authorities issued nearly 400 citations related to alcohol offenses.