INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Taking the next generation to the next level - Next Level Sports Youth League is holding a football camp for youngsters, and it's FREE!

The camp will take place on Sunday, May 7 at Gustafson Park on Miller Rd. Kids aged 6-17 are invited to attend - to find out more information or sign up for the camp, click here. You can also call (317)679-3746 for more information.