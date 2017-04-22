× Johnson County Sheriff’s Office warns of active theft network operating in central Indiana

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office warned the public on their Facebook page that an active theft ring is operating in central Indiana.

The network is know as the “Felony Lane Gang” and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, according to police.

FLG members allegedly target females who leave their purse inside of their car. According to the Facebook post, they will then break into the car, steal information from the purse and then will commit fraud at bank.

The members reportedly use wigs to disguise themselves like the victims and have been linked to crimes in central Indiana.

Johnson County is urging the public to follow these 12 steps in order to stay protected from car theft.