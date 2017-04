Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- MOFOCO Cafe, is now open downtown and features a diverse menu of burgers, mac and cheese, tacos and more. The restaurant, formerly known as the Monon Food Company, is located on 72 W New York Street.

We chatted with Owner Tim Williams and Executive Chef Sam Nunery about their new menu.

