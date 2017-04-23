× Community Health Network officially opens new cancer center on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Community Health Network officially opened its new cancer center with a ribbon cutting on Saturday.

The Community Cancer Center North spans 104,000 square feet, which is four times bigger than their previous cancer center.

Across three floors are radiation oncology, surgical oncology and medical oncology, including chemotherapy infusion rooms.

Private guest suites include family areas and work spaces with computers. Some rooms even have exercise equipment.

The $60 million facility was designed with input by physicians, patients, nurses and staff “to provide a sense of healing and hope.”

Officials say around 250 to 300 people attended the ribbon cutting event, including State Senator Jim Merritt and Congressman Todd Rokita.