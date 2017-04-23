× Dry to start the work week with storms arriving mid-week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! It’s been a great weather day in Indiana with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70 degrees in spots. Tonight will also be pleasant with a clear sky and temperatures back down to the 40s.

You’ll need a coat Monday morning but you won’t need it by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid-70s with an east, northeast breeze at 10 to 15 mph.

We’ll stay dry Tuesday as high pressure dominates central Indiana’s weather. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

A low-pressure system will bring a cold front into the area by Wednesday night which will help spark showers and thunderstorms. Expect a warm and windy day Wednesday with highs in the low 80s before the storms move in in the evening.

The rain will clear out Thursday morning with a slight dip in the temperatures. We’ll warm back up again by the end of the week and weekend but keep the stormy pattern around. –Danielle Dozier