Excise Police cites Peru business for welfare fraud, 2 arrested

Peru, Ind. – Indiana State Excise Police have arrested two women and cited a Peru business for welfare fraud after nearly a month long investigation.

Ashleigh Savage, 32, and Shannon Ray, 40, of Peru, were arrested by Excise officers Wednesday afternoon after authorities served a warrant.

The Other Side, located at 106 S. Broadway, was also cited.

Ray, the owner of The Other Side, is accused of using Savage’s electronic benefits, with permission, to purchase items for the bar on more than one occasion.

Both Savage and Ray were transported to Miami County Jail.