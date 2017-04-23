× Experts estimate Animal Adventure Park made thousands off April the Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, NY – April the Giraffe has brought a bundle to a tiny zoo in rural upstate New York, thanks to a YouTube video livestream of her pregnancy and birth of an incredibly cute calf that has riveted viewers around the world.

Owners of the Animal Adventure Park won’t say exactly how much they’ve pulled in from all April-related ventures, but marketing experts conservatively estimate the haul in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The ventures include the Toys ‘R’ Us-sponsored stream, a Gofundme campaign, monetized text messages, a clothing line, and the sale of T-shirts, caps and fuzzy toys.

Park owner Jordan Patch says the proceeds will be divided among park improvements, a contribution to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and a fund to help local children with unexpected medical expenses.