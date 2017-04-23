Fire causes $800,000 in damage to adult store in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An adult store in Castleton suffered major damage during a fire early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the blaze in the 6700 block of East 82nd Street at approximately 5:43 a.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, they reportedly found fire showing from the front door of the Cirilla’s store.

Investigators believe the fire caused around $800,000 in damage to the building. Officials say no one was injured during the incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.