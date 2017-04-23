IN Focus: Grading President Trump’s first 100 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What do Americans think of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office?

As that milestone approaches next Friday, there's a new poll from Morning Consult that shows a quarter of voters would give the President a failing grade.

But in many ways, the grades fell along party lines:

A third of Republicans rated Trump’s performance so far as excellent, while 39 percent gave him a “B.” Nearly half of Democrats (48 percent) gave Trump a failing grade, with 19 percent giving him a “D” and 14 percent opting for a “C.” Independents were more closely split. Roughly 4 in 10 (42 percent) gave him a “B” or a “C,” and 37 percent gave him a “D” or an “F.” Trump got his best marks when it came to fighting terrorism. More than a quarter of Americans (27 percent) gave Trump an “A,” his best grade in the poll. The sentiment is strongest among Republicans, 52 percent of whom gave him an “A,” while 34 percent of Democrats gave him an “F.”

In the video above, the IN Focus panel shares their thoughts on the poll, and gives the President their own grades for his first 100 days.