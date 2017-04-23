× Indiana State University professor arrested after being accused of creating fake anti-Muslim threats

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State University has announced that an assistant professor of aviation technology has been arrested for allegedly creating fake anti-Muslim threats back in March.

The charges reportedly stem from a series of emails that were received on campus containing anti-Muslim messages and threats.

On March 8, a series were emails were reported that allegedly specifically mentioned Hussain as a target.

“Based upon the investigation, it is our belief that Hussain was trying to gain sympathy by becoming a victim of anti-Muslim threats which he had created himself,” said Joseph Newport, chief of ISU’s police department.

On March 24, Hussain reported an alleged assault in the College of Technology in which he said he was thrown to the floor.

During the investigation, the ISU Police collaborated with the FBI and the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was arrested on a felony charge of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor charge of harassment.