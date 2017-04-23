Indiana wolf sanctuary welcomes 5 newborn pups

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. — An Indiana wolf sanctuary is posting online video of five newborn pups that won’t be out for public viewing for a few more weeks.

The pups were born in early April at Wolf Park near Lafayette and retrieved from their mother’s den by sanctuary staffers on Tuesday.

Park manager Dana Drenzek says the pups will largely be raised in its animal care center for the next several weeks so they become accustomed to being around humans. They will also spend time with their mother and the sanctuary’s other wolves.

Drenzek says the pups are the first ones born at the park since 2012.

The sanctuary is holding a voting fundraiser to name the three male and two female pups. You can cast your vote here.