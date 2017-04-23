IU on alert after abduction attempts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indiana University students are on high alert, after two abduction attempts near campus early Sunday morning which left one woman severely injured. The two attempted abductions come on the heels of Little 500, arguably the school’s most notorious party weekend.

The first incident happened just after midnight. A 20-year-old IU student told police she was walking by the new baseball stadium near Fee Lane when a dark Toyota pulled up behind her. Police say the driver asked her if she needed help. When she refused, police say he tried to pull her into his car. She managed to escape by rolling down a nearby ditch.

Then around 1 a.m., a woman told police she was walking along Dunn Avenue near 18th street, when three white males in a Jeep Cherokee pulled up and tried to pull her into the car. She resisted and was punched in the face, losing a tooth during the attack.

Police say the crimes are not connected, and that they’re doing everything they can to catch whoever is responsible.

“It’s just kind of like a good reminder to always stay with a buddy and let your friends know where you’re going,” said IU student Grace Skorin, who is now being extra cautious around campus.

IU students did get automated alerts shortly after both incidents, letting them know to be aware of what happened. If you’ve got any information, you’re asked to call the IU Police Department.