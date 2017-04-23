× Two attempted abductions on IU campus in one night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, two separate female IU students reported that they were nearly forced into vehicles by strangers.

THE FIRST INCIDENT:

This abduction attempt happened around 12:10 a.m., occurred near Bart Kaufman Field and gate 11 of Memorial Stadium. The 20-year-old student reported a black male, approximately 6′ in height with an average build, attempted to force her into his vehicle while she was walking along a side path of State Road 45/46 Bypass.

According to police, the vehicle pulled up behind her and the suspect asked her if she needed help, and then attempted to grab her.

She was able to roll into a ditch and escape with minor injury.

The man was wearing a dark gray t-shirt and dark pants, in his late 20s, and he was driving a newer model black Toyota sedan.

The vehicle was last seen going east bound on the bypass.

THE SECOND INCIDENT:

This attempted abduction happened around 1 a.m., near gate 7 of Memorial Stadium. The 19-year-old student reported she was walking along the side path of Dunn Street when an older model black Jeep Cherokee pulled up to her and one of the occupants asked if she needed a ride.

She said no, and one of the suspects got out of the car and hit her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

She ended up getting away, but lost a tooth in the assault.

Police say the suspects are three white males in their 20’s, one with dark hair and wearing a purple professional sports jersey. The vehicle took off in an unknown direction.

Bloomington Police are urging students to avoid the northern area of campus, and also to avoid walking alone. Police say to call 911 with any information that could be helpful.