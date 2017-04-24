× 80-year-old man arrested after allegedly raping, confining woman selling tablet in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – Two men were arrested Monday after a woman was allegedly confined and raped at gunpoint in Kokomo home.

Police received a 911 call regarding the crime from the 29-year-old victim around 5:55 a.m.

The victim told officers she went to the home in the 1400 block of North Lafountain Street to sell an electronic tablet to an individual Sunday evening.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and a SWAT team approached around 11:30 a.m. The two male suspects, 80-year-old William T. Graham and 56-year-old Robert Meriwether, exited without incident.

As a result of the investigation, Graham was charged with rape, a level 1 felony, confinement, a level 3 felony, and armed robbery, a level 3 felony. Meriwether was arrested for body attachment and an FTA Warrant from Howard County.

The victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Michael Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by reporting your anonymous tip to Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.