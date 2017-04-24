× 5 Points Intersection roundabout construction to begin in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Another roundabout construction project is set to begin in Hamilton County this week.

Workers will start Monday, April 24th on the 5 Points roundabout where Greenfield Avenue,10th Street and Christian Avenue all come together.

Currently, the intersection has a traffic signal that cycles through three roads. The roundabout design will provide a safe, effective intersection without a stoplight and will help create a new southern gateway into Noblesville.

Work is expected to last 60 days and the roundabout will be open by early July. During construction, Greenfield Avenue and 10th Street will remain open. Flaggers will be on site when lane restrictions are necessary to assist with traffic. For the first 30 days, Christian Avenue will be closed at the intersection. Afterwards, as work continues, Christian Avenue will have periodic closures.

“While Greenfield Avenue and 10th Street will remain open, we want to remind motorists to expect delays and slower travel times as the project is under construction,” City Engineer John Beery said.

The city has designated a detour route of 16th Street, Pleasant Street and Eighth Street to avoid the project.

All businesses in the area will remain open and access to them will be available. In addition to the intersection, the project will resurface Greenfield Avenue from 10th Street to Stony Creek Bridge (16th Street) and alleys directly adjacent to the intersection.

The City of Noblesville has been working with Noblesville Schools and its transportation team to address any potential issues between now and when school ends given the proximity to Stony Creek Elementary School.