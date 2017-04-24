× Firefighters convention, pink walkers and bike racing highlight a busy week of events for downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A firefighters convention, pink dressed runners and walkers and a handlebar bike competition all highlight a busy week of activities in downtown Indianapolis this week.

Most events will occur from Monument Circle to the Indianapolis Convention Center starting Monday and lasting through the weekend.

Police and city officials are encouraging drivers to be prepared for extra foot traffic in those areas and to be prepared for daily street closures or restrictions associated with those events.

Both the FDIC Convention and the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure are expected to have almost 40,000 participants in attendance for their respective events.

Here is a breakdown of what is happening in downtown Indianapolis this week:

Monday, April 24

FDIC International is taking place at the Indiana Convention Center throughout the week. Expect increased traffic and curb lane closures around the convention center. South Street between Missouri Street and Capitol Avenue and the West Block of Georgia Street may be closed in the evenings Monday – Saturday to manage logistics.

Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Workforce Week kicks off at 11 a.m. on Monument Circle. The SouthWest Quad of the Circle and West Market Street spoke will be closed 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. for Monday Fun Day celebrations.

Tuesday, April 25

Welcome Race Fans: A 33 Day Out Celebration will result in the closure of Wabash Street between East and New Jersey streets and Cleveland Street between Ohio and Wabash streets from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

The MSA Brotherhood Block Party will result in the closure of the west block of Georgia Street from 8 a.m. – midnight.

Pennsylvania Street between Maryland and Georgia streets will be closed 1 – 3 p.m. for the Melvin Simon Street Dedication.

Friday, April 28

Monument Circle and spokes will be closed for HandleBar Hot Lap from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. The SouthWest Quad and west spoke will close at 7 a.m. for staging.

The FDIC Open House will result in the closure of St. Clair Street between Broadway Street and College Avenue and of Arch Street between College Avenue and the first alley west of College Avenue from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will begin and end at Military Park. Streets will be closed on a rolling basis from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Please see the course map for details.

Sunday, April 30

The NorthEast Quadrant of Monument Circle will be closed for the Seating of the 11th Bishop.