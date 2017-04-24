FOX59 viewers open hearts, wallets to support Pack the Pantries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Our Pack the Pantries initiative exceeded expectations!

FOX59 teamed up with Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank to raise money for hungry Hoosiers last week. Lines for the phone bank opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. Friday.

When we were finished taking calls, we’d collected nearly $64,000—enough to buy more than 191,000 meals. The total more than doubled our goal of raising enough money to purchase 70,000 meals!

Thanks to all of our viewers who opened their hearts and their wallets to make the day a big success!

You can see a recap of Pack the Pantries in the video player above.