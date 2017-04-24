Hoosiers descend on downtown Indianapolis as part of worldwide March for Science

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Across the world, thousands of people united in the name of science on Saturday, and one of those marches happened right here in downtown Indianapolis.

Organizers say the march was in support of evidence-based research, and their biggest concern is that government leaders have forgotten about the environment.

“Our biggest goal is to help communicate the value that science brings to every day Hoosiers and how that affects their lives,” said organizer Rufus Chochran.

The march participants hope the large turnout will persuade global leaders to prioritize climate issues.

“We have a two-year-old little girl, and we want to make sure you know, that we leave the planet in a good place for her,” said march participant Brian Zafian.

