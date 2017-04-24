× Man locates owner of locket found Anderson parking lot

Update: The man who found the locket says he has found its owner and is working to get it to her.

Original story below:

ANDERSON, Ind. – A man is searching for the owner of a locket that may contain someone’s ashes.

The trinket was reportedly found in a Walmart parking lot in Anderson at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The heart-shaped locket reads “Rick 1958-2016” with the inscription “always in my heart on the back.”

The person who found it, Dylan or @SnellsonMandela on Twitter, is asking for help to find the rightful owner.

yo, found this locket in the Anderson Walmart parking lot. Pretty sure it has someone's ashes in it… Help me get this back to the owner RT pic.twitter.com/8pCrGiCb02 — Dylan (@SnellsonMandela) April 24, 2017

If you know who lost this potentially precious locket, you’re asked to contact him.