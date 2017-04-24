Man locates owner of locket found Anderson parking lot

Posted 8:36 PM, April 24, 2017, by , Updated at 09:12PM, April 24, 2017

Update: The man who found the locket says he has found its owner and is working to get it to her.

Original story below:

ANDERSON, Ind. – A man is searching for the owner of a locket that may contain someone’s ashes.

The trinket was reportedly found in a Walmart parking lot in Anderson at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The heart-shaped locket reads “Rick 1958-2016” with the inscription “always in my heart on the back.”

The person who found it, Dylan or @SnellsonMandela on Twitter, is asking for help to find the rightful owner.

If you know who lost this potentially precious locket, you’re asked to contact him.