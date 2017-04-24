Marion police looking for suspect who shot police car

MARION, Ind. – Marion police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a patrol vehicle earlier this month.

According to the Marion Police Department, the patrol car was parked at Zurcher Tire, 1801 S. Western Ave., on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, after being serviced.

At 10:24 p.m., surveillance cameras recorded a man walking toward the vehicle carrying a “rifle-like firearm” and then hurrying away from the car, which was unattended.

The marked vehicle was shot once on the driver’s side rear door.

The man in the surveillance video appears to be between 5’11” and 6’3” with a slender build and facial hair. He had a t-shirt pulled over his head.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477). The Crime Stoppers tip line is staffed 24 hours a day and tipsters remain anonymous. Information leading to the arrest or indictment of someone who commits a felony crime could result in a $1,000 cash reward.