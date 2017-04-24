Try this breakfast version of pigs in a blanket for National Pigs in a Blanket Day
Breakfast Pigs in a Blanket
Yield: Makes between 15 and 20 Pigs in a Blanket
Ingredients
- 1 can Grands Cinnamon Rolls (you can use another cinnamon roll brand as long as it unravels)
- 15 to 20 sausage links
- 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 cup powdered sugar
Directions
- Heat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit; line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside
- Unravel each of the 5 cinnamon rolls and cut into 3 or 4 equal pieces
- Wrap one piece of dough around each sausage link and place on baking sheet
- Bake between 20 to 25 minutes, or until cinnamon roll starts to turn golden brown
- Mix together butter and maple syrup; slowly add powdered sugar and mix until combined and there are no lumps
- Drizzle glaze over pigs in a blanket and serve
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen