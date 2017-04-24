Try this breakfast version of pigs in a blanket for National Pigs in a Blanket Day

Posted 4:24 AM, April 24, 2017, by , Updated at 05:06AM, April 24, 2017

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Breakfast Pigs in a Blanket

Yield: Makes between 15 and 20 Pigs in a Blanket

Ingredients

  • 1 can Grands Cinnamon Rolls (you can use another cinnamon roll brand as long as it unravels)
  • 15 to 20 sausage links
  • 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1 cup powdered sugar

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit; line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside
  2. Unravel each of the 5 cinnamon rolls and cut into 3 or 4 equal pieces
  3. Wrap one piece of dough around each sausage link and place on baking sheet
  4. Bake between 20 to 25 minutes, or until cinnamon roll starts to turn golden brown
  5. Mix together butter and maple syrup; slowly add powdered sugar and mix until combined and there are no lumps
  6. Drizzle glaze over pigs in a blanket and serve

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen