Verizon touts new technology to ensure race fans have better coverage during Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’ve ever been to the Indianapolis 500, you’re probably well aware that tweeting, texting or even making a simple phone call can be problematic on race day.

Verizon Wireless is announcing new technology on Monday that will increase coverage for fans.

Verizon is installing Matsing Ball technology at the track — the first permanent installation of this type of network technology at a major sports venue. Each individual Matsing ball weighs as much as 600 pounds and is installed on a pole 66 feet high.

At Turn 3 alone, Verizon says they will increase coverage by 333 percent and capacity by 200 percent with the new technology. They say the technology will be operational in time for the Grand Prix.Last year, IndyCar fans broke data usage records at the historic running of the race.