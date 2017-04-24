× Warmer through the week with storm chances early Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! It’s been another sunny and dry day with highs in the mid-70s. We’ll increase the cloud cover tonight with a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Lows will be in the low 50s by Tuesday morning so it won’t be as cool.

Tuesday will bring the warmth with temperatures going up to the upper 70s with a south, southeast wind. Expect clouds early with some sunshine in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be very warm and windy as a low-pressure system approaches Indiana. Temperatures will soar to the low 80s with strong south winds. Models have slowed down the system and now have the better chance of rain and thunderstorms arriving overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Falling temperatures are expected Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll warm back up to the 80s by this weekend with storm chances continuing as an unsettled weather pattern develops. –Danielle Dozier