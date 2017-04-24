× Xi urges restraint on N. Korea in phone call with Trump

BEIJING (AP) _ Chinese state media say President Xi Jinping has called for restraint when dealing with North Korea during a telephone call with President Donald Trump.

The official broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as telling Trump that China strongly opposed North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and hoped “all parties will exercise restraint and avoid aggravating the situation” on the Korean Peninsula.

The Trump administration has warned that all options, including a military strike, are “on the table” ahead of a possible sixth nuclear test by Pyongyang, which could come as early as this week.

The call is the second time that the two leaders have spoken directly since meeting in Florida earlier this month as tensions mounted.