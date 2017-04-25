× Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire following 2017 NASCAR season

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he will retire following the 2017 NASCAR season, according to Hendrick Motorsports. The team says he shared the news with them today, and he will discuss his decision during a news conferred this afternoon. He will be joined by Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick.

The popular driver made his first career Cup Series start on May 30, 1999, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Since then, he’s spent more than 600 races behind the wheel, and he’s been voted NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver by fans a record 14 consecutive years. He qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times.

Hendrick Motorsports says he will compete in his final NASCAR Cup Series race on November 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.

Hendrick Motorsports says they will announce plans for its 2018 team alignment at a later date.