Driver hospitalized after traveling under farm machinery on Johnson County highway

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A man was hospitalized on Monday after the sheriff’s office says he drove under a piece of farm machinery.

According to Sheriff Doug Cox, a man was driving a piece of farm machinery, specifically an applicator, northbound on U.S. 31 near E 150 S Road. He said he was traveling in the right lane at 35 miles per hour when he saw another vehicle approaching from behind rapidly.

The vehicle traveled directly under the applicator, came out in front, and stopped in the middle of the road. The driver of the applicator swerved off the road to avoid hitting the car.

The driver was removed from the car and transported to Methodist Hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown.

Deputies obtained a blood sample from the driver of the car, and the results of the test are pending.

No arrests have been made in this case at this time, and the information will be turned over to prosecutor’s office when results are known.