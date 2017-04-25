× Extensive ramp repair and paving to begin next week along I-65 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation will begin one-at-a-time closures of Interstate 65 ramps at Main Street/Greenwood and Whiteland Road next week for milling, patching and paving operations. Work is part of the $84 million construction project on I-65 between Greenwood and Franklin.

The following is a tentative schedule of ramp restrictions. No two ramps will be closed at the same time. Inclement weather can push operations back.

MONDAY, MAY 1

SB I-65 northwest ramp at Main Street: daytime milling, then reopen

SB I-65 southwest ramp at Main Street: daytime milling and patching, then reopen

SB I-65 southwest ramp at Main Street: nighttime paving begins at 9 PM, then reopen

TUESDAY, MAY 2

NB I-65 southeast ramp at Main Street: daytime milling and patching, then reopen

NB I-65 northeast ramp at Main Street: daytime milling and patching, then reopen

SB I-65 northwest ramp at Main Street: nighttime paving, then reopen

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

SB I-65 northwest ramp at Whiteland Road: daytime milling and patching, then reopen

SB I-65 southwest ramp at Whiteland Road: daytime milling, then reopen

NB I-65 southeast ramp at Main Street: nighttime paving, then reopen

NB I-65 northeast ramp at Main Street: nighttime paving, then reopen

THURSDAY, MAY 4

NB I-65 southeast ramp at Whiteland Road: daytime milling and patching, then reopen

NB I-65 northeast ramp at Whiteland Road: daytime milling and patching, then reopen

NB and SB I-65 at Main Street: nighttime paving along shoulder area, then reopen

FRIDAY, MAY 5

SB I-65 northwest ramp at Whiteland Road: nighttime paving, then reopen

SB I-65 southwest ramp at Whiteland Road: nighttime paving, then reopen

SATURDAY, MAY 6

NB I-65 southeast ramp at Whiteland Road: nighttime paving, then reopen

NB I-65 northeast ramp at Whiteland Road: nighttime paving, then reopen

INDOT officials say mainline surface paving could begin the week of May 7, weather permitting.

Ramps at State Road 44/Franklin are slated to be repaired and resurfaced in early June.