Extensive ramp repair and paving to begin next week along I-65 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation will begin one-at-a-time closures of Interstate 65 ramps at Main Street/Greenwood and Whiteland Road next week for milling, patching and paving operations.  Work is part of the $84 million construction project on I-65 between Greenwood and Franklin.

The following is a tentative schedule of ramp restrictions.  No two ramps will be closed at the same time.  Inclement weather can push operations back.

MONDAY, MAY 1   

  • SB I-65 northwest ramp at Main Street:  daytime milling, then reopen
  • SB I-65 southwest ramp at Main Street:  daytime milling and patching, then reopen
  • SB I-65 southwest ramp at Main Street:   nighttime paving begins at 9 PM, then reopen

TUESDAY, MAY 2   

  • NB I-65 southeast ramp at Main Street:  daytime milling and patching, then reopen
  • NB I-65 northeast ramp at Main Street:  daytime milling and patching, then reopen
  • SB I-65 northwest ramp at Main Street:  nighttime paving, then reopen

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

  • SB I-65 northwest ramp at Whiteland Road:  daytime milling and patching, then reopen
  • SB I-65 southwest ramp at Whiteland Road:  daytime milling, then reopen
  • NB I-65 southeast ramp at Main Street:   nighttime paving, then reopen
  • NB I-65 northeast ramp at Main Street:  nighttime paving, then reopen

THURSDAY, MAY 4

  • NB I-65 southeast ramp at Whiteland Road:  daytime milling and patching, then reopen
  • NB I-65 northeast ramp at Whiteland Road:  daytime milling and patching, then reopen
  • NB and SB I-65 at Main Street:  nighttime paving along shoulder area, then reopen

FRIDAY, MAY 5

  • SB I-65 northwest ramp at Whiteland Road:  nighttime paving, then reopen
  • SB I-65 southwest ramp at Whiteland Road:  nighttime paving, then reopen

SATURDAY, MAY 6

  • NB I-65 southeast ramp at Whiteland Road:  nighttime paving, then reopen
  • NB I-65 northeast ramp at Whiteland Road:  nighttime paving, then reopen

INDOT officials say mainline surface paving could begin the week of May 7, weather permitting.

Ramps at State Road 44/Franklin are slated to be repaired and resurfaced in early June.