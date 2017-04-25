Gov. Holcomb faces key decisions on bills after end of legislative session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb has several key decisions to make Tuesday.

He’ll sign off on or veto legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly this session.

Lawmakers worked until 1 a.m. Saturday as they put the finishing touches on legislation, including the state’s two-year, $32 billion budget.

One of the high-profile measures that passed was the road funding plan, which would pump $1.2 billion into Indiana infrastructure each year. The measure adds taxes and fees for Hoosiers, including a 10-cent increase in the fuel tax.

The legislature also passed measures replacing the ISTEP+ exam with a new test, the ILEARN, and increased K-12 funding by $345 million. In addition, lawmakers approved the state takeover of financially troubled school districts in Gary and Muncie.

Holcomb already vetoed a bill that would charge hourly fees to fulfill public records requests that take more than two hours. Holcomb said he believes access to public records is a key part of the work of public servants.

Holcomb will also consider bills addressing substance abuse, medical use of marijuana-derived oils and a bill that effectively closed the cold beer carryout loophole that captured headlines during the session.

Holcomb will discuss the session and action on individual bills during a news conference at 11 a.m.