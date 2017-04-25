× Great weather rolling on! 80s tomorrow before rain and storms return

Another clear, comfortable start and another gorgeous afternoon on the way! Plenty of sunshine is expected and temperatures, again, well above average…all is good and quiet.

A warmer push of air arrives tomorrow (Wednesday) on breezy, south winds driving our temperatures back into the 80s–possibly our fourth 80° day of the month! Eventually, a cold front will pass in the late evening hours pushing some rain and storms through the state. This will drive in cooler air for Thursday and into Friday.

Additional rain and storms returning for the weekend and could produce some HEAVY totals! Look for more information on the weekend in the days ahead.