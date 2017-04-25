× Homicide detectives asking for help to locate man believed to be involved in deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives are asking for the public to help them locate a man who they believe was involved in a deadly east side shooting.

The shooting claimed the life of 21-year-old Lance Washington on March 29 of this year. He was reportedly shot in his car in the 4600 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway North.

Police say the suspect, 47-year-old Alfred Osborne, is also wanted on charges of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers say Osborne is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, you’re advised not to approach. Dial 911 immediately.

If you know Osborne’s whereabouts and wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS(8477).