IUPUI issues crime alert, releases suspect information after reports of rape, fondling

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IUPUI issued a crime alert after police received two separate reports of rape and fondling by whom they believe is the same suspect.

IUPD says the rape occurred on April 21 at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Apartments located at 1300 West Michigan Street.

The fondling occurred on April 24 at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the 900 block of West New York Street.

In both incidents, the suspect is believed to be the same individual, and he approached the victims and engaged them in conversation prior to the assaults. Both victims say they had no previous relationships or contact with the suspect.

Both victims described the male suspect as being 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and having a dark complexion (possibly Latino). The victims also say the suspect has dark brown hair.

During the fondling incident, the victim reported that the suspect was wearing a black backpack, black Nike basketball shorts, white Nike shoes and a maroon hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is encouraged to call the IU Police Department – Indianapolis at 317-274-7911. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).